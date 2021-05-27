Haunted Texas hotel shares video of movement in empty room

Nestled in the southern side of California, Orange County is a beautiful region and a tourist destination, home to captivating cities and towns. Here, you’ll find Orange, Irvine, Anaheim, Newport Beach, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach, Fullerton, Tustin, and many other must-visit municipalities. Irvine charms its visitors with its breathtaking beaches, including Crystal Cove State Park, Corona Del Mar State Beach Park, and Crescent Bay beach. Families, friends, and couples on an adventure make sure to swing by Anaheim’s Disneyland Park and Buena Park’s Knott’s Berry Farm when vacationing in the area, while solo wanderers love going on a soul-searching adventure at Top of the World in Laguna Beach. Planning an exciting holiday to southern California anytime soon? Browse through this list of the top hotels with smoking room in Orange County, California.