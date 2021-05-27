Cancel
Lafayette, LA

AAA: Expect Lots of Traffic This Memorial Day

By Ian Auzenne
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago
The American Automobile Association says it’s expecting a major uptick in travel for this year’s holiday. AAA says it expects a more than 60-percent increase in the number of drivers on American's highways and byways compared to 2020. In all, AAA says more than 37 million will travel more than 50 miles away from their homes during Memorial Day weekend (May 27-31). The organization says that number could fluctuate based on COVID outbreaks, the number of people who get vaccinated, and last-minute plans of Americans ahead of and during the holiday weekend.

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

