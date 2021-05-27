Pondering with Patterson: Voigt Hall is the hidden gem of housing
Voigt’s Residence Hall Profile shares that the building was constructed in 1954, and was named after Irma Voigt who was the Dean of Women at Ohio University from 1913 to 1949. Ohio’s Hall Configuration Summary states that Voigt Hall is a mixed-class dorm, also serving as the only dorm at Ohio University to be gendered to female only. In terms of Greens, Voigt is the only residence hall to actually reside on North Green, although it is considered to be East on the university’s Hall Configuration Summary.projects.thepostathens.com