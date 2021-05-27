Pondering with Patterson: Voigt Hall is the hidden gem of housing

Last summer, we witnessed an outdoor dining boom as restaurants and bars created new seating arrangements out of necessity. The city’s “Streatery” program allowed restaurants to expand onto public sidewalks, on-street parking areas or privately owned lots, creating more than 100 outdoor cafes throughout the city. With the program extending through April 2022, it’s likely we’ll continue to enjoy outdoor dining spaces in the sunshine. So we’re declaring this the official “summer of the patio.” As the past year has taught us, life is too short, and pandemics are too long (and we already know winters are way too cold). There are plenty of patios to choose from (find a list at here), but we sought out some hidden gems you’ll want to add to your local must-do list.