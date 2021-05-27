Cancel
Jasper, TX

ENTERPRISE EDITORIAL: State flood assistance for Jasper, Orange counties is boost to them, region

Beaumont Enterprise
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe smaller counties in Texas sometimes get overlooked when it comes to state or federal aid, so it was encouraging to see the Texas Land Office step up with significant flood control aid for Jasper County ($29 million) and Orange County ($19 million). That kind of money will go far in those counties, doing a lot to give them greater protection from inland rain or coastal storms.

www.beaumontenterprise.com
