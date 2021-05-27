ENTERPRISE EDITORIAL: State flood assistance for Jasper, Orange counties is boost to them, region

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas Southern Orange County in southeastern Texas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 1147 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Sabine National Wildlife, Johnsons Bayou, Central Gardens, Sabine Pass, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Rose City, Orangefield, Pinehurst, Southeast Texas Regional Airport, Port Acres and Hackberry. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE