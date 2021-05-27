Cancel
UPN blamed Scott Bakula for ENT’s poor ratings

By Rachel Carrington
Cover picture for the articleUPN thought Scott Bakula was responsible for poor ratings. When they were casting for Star Trek: Enterprise, producers Brannon Braga and Rick Berman wanted Scott Bakula to portray Captain Jonathan Archer from the start. They both felt that Bakula would bring something unique to the role. Braga noted that Bakula really seemed like he was Archer because he was an every day guy and not a polished captain while Berman said that “Scott personifies the charm and intelligence that this role calls for.”

UPN had a different actor in mind for Trip Tucker

Trip Tucker could have been played by another actor. For fans of Star Trek: Enterprise, it’s difficult to imagine anyone else playing the affable, southern, chief engineer of the Enterprise other than Connor Trinneer. Once Rick Berman and Brannon Braga saw the actor’s audition, they both believed the part was meant for him, but that didn’t make the casting process go any easier. (“Broken Bow” audio commentary, ENT Season 1 DVD/Blu-ray)
Scott Bakula glad T’Pol/Archer romance never happened

Scott Bakula didn’t want a romance between the captain and T’Pol. At the beginning of Star Trek: Enterprise, there was speculation that the producers were moving Captain Archer and T’Pol (Scott Bakula and Jolene Blalock) toward a romance. That push continued into the second season with the episode “A Night in Sick Bay,” where Dr. Phlox encourages Archer to admit his attraction. A captain of a star ship and the first officer in a relationship is something that had never been done before in a Star Trek series, and not everyone was onboard with the idea…including Scott Bakula.
