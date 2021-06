For those with an appreciation of nature or a thirst for paddling, hiking, or biking, there are lots of upcoming activities that promise to be interesting. Saturday is National Trails Day, and the Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt invite hiking enthusiasts to a 3.5-mile hike and lunch from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants should take their own food and meet at the Friends' nature center at 1061 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike. Dai Dayton will lead the hike, and can be contacted for questions at 631-745-0689.