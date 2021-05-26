Adoptables Of The Week From Hearts Alive

It never stops amazing us how a kitty’s true personality can surface when they are in a safe and loving environment. When Champ was brought to us as a stray in February of 2020, he was thought to be aggressive. He would hiss and jump, and swat at you if you got too close. Truly, who could blame him? We have no idea what kind of life he endured before he came to us. He was scared. He was defensive with people. And he probably earned that right. We got Champ into a foster home and discovered that not only was he sweet, he also loved the company of other cats! He chatted up his foster family and adored all the attention he got. Champ went into an adopter’s home for a short period of time, and through no fault of his own, was returned to us recently. The first couple of weeks, he withdrew back into his shell a bit. We were patient, showing him love and kindness, and allowing him to adjust to his new surroundings on his terms. This sweet 3-year-old has realized that he’s safe and he’s eating up all the attention! He loves getting scratches behind his ears and under his chin. When you approach, he’d appreciate the opportunity to sniff your hand before you go in for the pet. If he’s not in the mood, he’ll tap your hand with his paw (no claws) and then go back to his nap time. If he is in the mood… get ready to be loved. Please stop in and meet Champ at the Hearts Alive Village Adoption Center. We’re open 10-7 weekdays and 10-5 weekends at 1750 S. Rainbow Blvd # 4. Champ can’t wait to meet you!