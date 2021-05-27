‘Horizon Forbidden West’ gameplay footage will debut at State of Play tomorrow
Sony have announced an unexpected State of Play broadcast that’s all about debuting 14 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay footage captured on the PS5. Prepare to discover the Forbidden West a whole lot sooner than anticipated. Despite not even having a release date yet, we’re about to get our first extensive look at Horizon Forbidden West gameplay footage. PlayStation’s May State of Play broadcast will focus on showcasing this extended footage from Horizon Zero Dawn‘s highly anticipated sequel, nearly 11 months after the game was debuted at the official PlayStation 5 showcase.happymag.tv