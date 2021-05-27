Cancel
Congress & Courts

Bosse update

By The Purcell Register
Purcell Register
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court signaled it may be willing to restrict the scope of its 2020 ruling in McGirt vs. Oklahoma in a decision announced on May 26. Justices ruled Oklahoma will retain custody of Shaun Bosse, who was sentenced to die for the 2010 murders of a Dibble woman and her two young children.

