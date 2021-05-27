Bosse update

The Constitution’s Article II “Appointments Clause” requires the President, with the advice and consent of the Senate, to appoint “officers” of the United States. In United States v. Arthrex, Inc., the Supreme Court reviewed Arthrex’s challenge to the constitutionality of how Administrative Patent Judges (APJs) are currently appointed to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). After an APJ panel ruled against Arthrex in a PTAB proceeding, Arthrex argued that the decision was invalid because it was issued by APJs who are appointed by the Secretary of Commerce, rather than being Presidentially-appointed and Senate-confirmed. The Supreme Court rejected Arthrex’s claim this week, resolving any Constitutional conflict under the Appointments Clause by reading the PTAB statute (the America Invents Act or AIA) to authorize the PTO Director’s review of final written APJ decisions.