As part of a new Q&A post on the PlayStation Blog, head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst has confirmed God of War Ragnarok will now launch for PS5 in 2022. It's a delay we all assumed was going to happen, but now it's set in stone. When discussing release dates during these uncertain times, Hulst said: "And for God of War, the project started a little later. So we’ve made the decision to push that game out to next year, to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play."