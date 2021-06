County Highway T15 just east of Knoxville is currently blocked by a semi tractor-trailer sideways across the road. The tractor is facing north in the north ditch, and the trailer’s dolly is bottomed out on the gravel shoulder. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the road will remain blocked through at least early afternoon. Motorists entering or leaving Knoxville to the east on T15 are advised to use an alternate route.