Ohio’s Unemployment Claims Fall to Lowest Level since Start of Pandemic
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There were 13,661 new unemployment claims filed in Ohio last week, the lowest level since the start of the pandemic more than a week ago. According to data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the previous low was just over 16,000 the week ended Sept. 12. The weekly high was set early on during the pandemic when 272,117 claims were filed the week ended March 28, 2020.businessjournaldaily.com