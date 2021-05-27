What's in a name? For Asian immigrants, a chance to 'assimilate or vanish' | Mary Chao

The weekend that six Asian women were murdered in Atlanta, Georgia, I gathered with hundreds of strangers at a rally in Chinatown, weeping silently as two dogs with “Stop Hating” signs around their necks cluelessly wagged their tails next to me. I’d been to plenty of similar events, but none that felt this viscerally personal, and I was embarrassed to be standing there, glasses blurring, in such open need of solace. I wondered what it would have been like, over 50 years ago, to see the concept of “Asian America” as the flutter of something exciting and new. Roused by the rebellions of the sixties—the Civil Rights Movement, Black Power, anti-Vietnam protests—some people of Asian descent made the conscious decision to free themselves of the marker “Oriental” and embrace a prouder, more unified political identity. “Asian American” broadcast not just what they were, but what they stood for. Following the lead of the Black Arts Movement, Asian American activists expanded their energy into artistic avenues, establishing their own cultural institutions and aesthetic priorities. They wrote poems, staged plays, choreographed dances—and, of course, they made music.