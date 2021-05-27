Cancel
Health

Patients’ beliefs towards contingency management: Target behaviours, incentives and the remote application of these interventions.

 14 days ago

Contingency management interventions are among the most efficacious psychosocial interventions in promoting abstinence from smoking, alcohol and substance use. The aim of this study was to assess the beliefs and objections towards contingency management among patients in UK-based drug and alcohol services to help understand barriers to uptake and support the development and implementation of these interventions.

Person
Tim Weaver
