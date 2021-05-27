Patients’ beliefs towards contingency management: Target behaviours, incentives and the remote application of these interventions.

In times of uncertainty and seclusion, people seek guidance and stability. In the workplace, they usually turn to their superiors. It can be hard for managers to live up to these expectations, and the task of managing people remotely is one few leaders have been prepared for. It’s harder to grasp the context in which colleagues work and live — as well as the challenges they may face — when you don’t see them regularly. All of this increases the likelihood of misunderstandings and can put additional strain on team relations.