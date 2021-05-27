Cancel
The Clinical Characteristics of Gestational Diabetes Mellitus in Korea: A National Health Information Database Study.

 14 days ago

To investigate the clinical characteristics of gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) in Korea, using a nationwide database. We analyzed 417,139 women who gave birth between 2011 and 2015 using the Korean National Health Information Database. They underwent the Korean National Health Screening Program within one year before pregnancy and were not prescribed drugs for diabetes nor diagnosed with diabetes mellitus before 280 days antepartum. Patients with GDM were defined as those who visited the outpatient clinic more than twice with GDM codes.

