Another Dev Is Doing a Fast & Furious Game on PS5, PS4
We still have the odd nightmare here and there about Fast & Furious Crossroads, so forgive us when we wince a little upon seeing the big-budget movie branding associated with a PlayStation game once more. Confirmed for both PS5 and PS4, Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Rise of SH1FT3R will release this November. It's most definitely not based on the bombastic universe of Dominic Toretto, however. Rise of SH1FT3R is all about the Netflix spin-off show that has quietly amassed four seasons on the streaming service, with the game seemingly focused purely on pedal to the metal racing.