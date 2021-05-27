Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Another Dev Is Doing a Fast & Furious Game on PS5, PS4

By Liam Croft
pushsquare.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe still have the odd nightmare here and there about Fast & Furious Crossroads, so forgive us when we wince a little upon seeing the big-budget movie branding associated with a PlayStation game once more. Confirmed for both PS5 and PS4, Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Rise of SH1FT3R will release this November. It's most definitely not based on the bombastic universe of Dominic Toretto, however. Rise of SH1FT3R is all about the Netflix spin-off show that has quietly amassed four seasons on the streaming service, with the game seemingly focused purely on pedal to the metal racing.

www.pushsquare.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious#Ps4#Ps4#Netflix Inc#Fast Cars#Streaming#Gadgets#Playstation#The Game#Developer#Online Play#Unique Skins#Racing#Universe#November#Official Website#Unique Tracks#Peppa Pig#Branding#Secret Shortcuts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Netflix
Related
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Fast And Furious Highway Heist Board Game Review

International criminal Owen Shaw barrels down the highway in a huge tank, speeding off with a top secret computer chip. The military's lagging behind (or paid off), and somehow, like always, it's up to you and your crew to stop him. You punch the gas and speed up to the tank when you hear a thud on the roof of your American muscle car. One of Shaw's thugs just leapt on top of your car and is trying to tear it apart! You shake him off, and another enemy SUV speeds up behind you. You slam on the brakes, sending that SUV crashing into you and flipping over directly onto the tank. That'll slow Shaw down for a bit, but do you have enough guts, skill, and tricks up your sleeve to bring this hulking tank to a stop? That's the task set to you in Fast & Furious: Highway Heist, by Funko Games.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (31st May to 6th June)

What new PS5 and PS4 games are releasing in physical retailers and as part of the PlayStation Store update this week? A surprisingly big week beckons, particularly on 1st June, with Necromunda: Hired Gun, Operation: Tango, and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown. The latter two are both free with PS Plus. For a full list of all new PS5 game release dates in 2021 and all new PS4 game release dates in 2021, click through the links.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Clid the Snail launches on PS4, PS5 this year

Clid the Snail, a twin-stick shooter and action-adventure game from developer Weird Beluga Studio recently posted an update on twitter. According to the tweet, “Clid the Snail is getting closer and closer! To make the wait shorter, here you have a new trailer. Hope you like it!” There’s a short video clip showcasing the various things to look forward to when the game comes out on Playstation consoles.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: Biomutant – PS5, PS4

Experiment 101’s debut game has come out swinging with all of the ambition of a bigger studio, for better and for worse. I didn’t know what to expect from Biomutant when I sat down to start it a week ago. I’ve been aware of it but I’ve rarely covered it here on Pure PlayStation, so I went in almost as green as the luscious, post-apocalyptic world of Biomutant. And that’s the first thing that really grabbed me and kept me sat playing late into that first night; it’s so very colourful, almost too colourful at times.
Video GamesIGN

Horizon Forbidden West - PS4 and PS5 Differences Explained

Horizon Forbidden West will release on both PS4 and PS5, but there will be some graphical improvements available for the PlayStation 5 version. As revealed by Game Director Mathijs de Jonge in an interview with Game Informer, development on Horizon Forbidden West has used the PS4 console, and so it’s designed with that hardware in mind. “A lot of the development has taken place on the PlayStation 4, and a lot of playtesting has been done on PlayStation 4,” said de Jonge. “So we are ensuring that owners of that console have a great experience and the game will look fantastic on that console.”
Video Gamesohionewstime.com

Ragnarok release postponed to 2022, game confirmed on PS4 and PS5-Technology News, Firstpost

Release God of War: Ragnarok, The sequel to the famous action-adventure God of War The game has been postponed to 2022. The news about the delay was confirmed by the game developer Santa Monica Studio. Meanwhile, PlayStation Studios director Hermen Hulst cites an ongoing pandemic as the reason for this delay and also revealed that the game will appear on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. We have confirmed that the release has been postponed to the next release. Year.
Video GamesGamespot

All The PS4 And PS5 Games Confirmed For E3 2021

It seems Sony is poised to skip this year's E3, though it may host its own presentation at a later time. Still, several PS4 and PS5 games will make an appearance when the trade show (and its surrounding events) kick off. Below is a list of every game planned for PlayStation consoles slated to show up during E3 2021.
Video Gamesboxden.com

God of War Dealyed to 2022 For the PS4 and PS5

Welp...just another reason I still don't have the ps5, mane. Not one single game that's a systems seller for me. My new PC and Quest/P Vr is keeping my Ps4 dusty...I know it'd do the same with the ps5. I know they're talking more and more about porting ps games...
Video Gamespsu.com

Valorant PS4, PS5 Release Hinted At By Developer Riot Games

Valorant developer Riot Games has hinted that the game will be coming to PS4 and PS5 at some point down the line. The news comes following the announcement of a mobile version of Valorant, simply titled Valorant Mobile. While Riot Games didn’t specifically name any consoles, it confirmed the studio is “preparing to expand the franchise in order to bring Valorant to more players around the world.”
MLBlaptopmag.com

Epic PlayStation Days of Play sale discounts tons of PS4|PS5 games

PlayStation Days of Play deals are in full swing at Best Buy this week. The retailer is slashing prices on tons of PlayStation games and accessories. Whether you want to stockpile games or surprise dad for Father's Day, now is a great time to save. For a limited time, Ghost...
Video GamesGamespot

Gran Turismo 7 Releasing On PS4 And PS5, Apparently

Gran Turismo 7 has long been thought of as a PS5 exclusive, but it turns out that is actually not the case. Gran Turismo 7 is another instance of a first-party Sony game that will be released for both PS4 and PS5. The news was quietly shared in a Q&A with Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, on the company's blog where he indicated that Gran Turismo 7 is a cross-gen game. In response to a question about how the PS4 factors into Sony's future plans, Hermen Hulst listed Gran Turismo 7 (as well as the new God of War) as games that "makes sense" to develop for both the PS4 and PS5.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Over 1,200 PS5, PS4 Deals Added to Indie Games Sale on PS Store

A frightening number of indie games have been discounted on the PS Store, with deals spanning over 1,200 titles and running until 18th June. Just to reiterate, that number’s not a typo: over 1,200 different games have seen their prices zapped for the next two weeks. The promotion includes some high profile releases, too, like Disco Elysium (£23.09/$27.99) and The Pathless (£20.99/$27.99). Dead Cells is also a snip at £11.99/$14.99.
Video Gamespsu.com

PlayStation Plus PS4, PS5 Free Games July 2021 Predictions

PlayStation Plus Free July 2021 PS4 Games, PlayStation Plus Free July 2021 PS5 Games PS Plus July 2021 – What will be the PS Plus July 2021 free PS4 and PS5 games? You can also catch the complete listing which details every PS Plus title announced to date right here. For further reading, you can also see every PS5 PlayStation Plus game released this year in our handy guide. Furthermore, you can see every PS4 PlayStation Plus title released this year as well.
Video GamesThe Verge

PS4 and PS5 gaming subscriptions are up to 27 percent off today

Deals from the last week or so have been especially kind to gamers who have a PS4 or PS5. Sony’s Days of Play sale event has discounted many games, and today there are price cuts on subscriptions that will help you get more enjoyment out of your console. At Newegg, a one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus is $44, down from Sony’s usual $60 price. It’s just one dollar more at Amazon, if you’d prefer to shop there. This service will allow you to play online multiplayer games, and it’ll make you eligible to download some complimentary games every month.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: Mass Effect Legendary Edition – PS5, PS4

If you are sitting down to read this review, you are more than likely to fall into one of two main groups – those that have played Mass Effect, and those that haven’t. Winners, and losers. If you are the former, you will be curious to see if the game...