'Friends' Reunion: Jennifer Aniston Looks Back at Brad Pitt's Guest Appearance

Lisa Kudrow has opened up about the close bonds on the set of Friends, revealing that her son used to think Jennifer Aniston was his mother.The Friends star, who played Phoebe Buffay on the long-running sitcom, shared the amusing detail during an appearance on Conan on Wednesday.Speaking with host Conan O’Brien about how her son Julian, 23, grew up on the set of the show, Kudrow acknowledged that there was a time when he thought that her co-star was his mother.“He got a little confused, I know that he was really obsessed with Jen Aniston,” O’Brien began, prompting Kudrow to...