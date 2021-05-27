Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Friends' Reunion: Jennifer Aniston Looks Back at Brad Pitt's Guest Appearance

WUSA
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for Friends: The Reunion. Turn back now if you don't want to know whether or not Ross and Rachel were on a break!. Friends: The Reunion is full of plenty nostalgic moments, as series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer look back at 10 years of their iconic sitcom, and all the running jokes, romantic moments and beloved guest stars that that they enjoyed along the way.

www.wusa9.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
David Arquette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guest Appearances#Nbc#Penn#Halloween Party#Schwimmer Teases Aniston#Amazing Guest Stars#Beloved Guest Stars#Friends#Series Stars#Sitcom#Romantic Moments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Friends: The Reunion Premiere Date, Guest Stars and Teaser!

HBO Max will debut Friends: The Reunion special on Thursday, May 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. You can watch a teaser for Friends: The Reunion below and read on for the guest stars!. Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David...
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Revisiting Friends: 5 Shocking Moments From Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc’s Show

The Friends reunion special is finally happening, and listening to the BG music in the teaser of the special episode brought back so many memories. From the iconic purple door with the yellow frame to the chick and the duck, all Friends fanatics remember even the smallest detail about the show. Of course, we cannot move forward without mentioning the cast of the show who gave us such amazing characters to the world. FRIENDS Reunion Special to Air on HBO Max on May 27.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Friends' reunion special to air May 27 on HBO Max

The "Friends" reunion special, featuring Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston, both pictured here, will air in late May.File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. HBO Max announced Thursday that the Friends reunion special would air May 27 on the streaming service. Cast members David Schwimmer said on Twitter and Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc on Instagram that they already filmed the special.
Burbank, CAramascreen.com

Here’s The Teaser For FRIENDS: THE REUNION Which Will Premiere Thursday, May 27 On HBO Max

HBO Max has released this official teaser for FRIENDS: THE REUNION special which will debut on THURSDAY, MAY 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. “Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Lisa Kudrow reveals her son used to think Jennifer Aniston was his mother

Lisa Kudrow has opened up about the close bonds on the set of Friends, revealing that her son used to think Jennifer Aniston was his mother.The Friends star, who played Phoebe Buffay on the long-running sitcom, shared the amusing detail during an appearance on Conan on Wednesday.Speaking with host Conan O’Brien about how her son Julian, 23, grew up on the set of the show, Kudrow acknowledged that there was a time when he thought that her co-star was his mother.“He got a little confused, I know that he was really obsessed with Jen Aniston,” O’Brien began, prompting Kudrow to...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Lisa Kudrow's son called Jennifer Aniston 'mommy'

Lisa Kudrow loved the bond her young son had with her 'Friends' co-star Jennifer Aniston but admitted he got confused and called her pal "mommy" when he saw her on TV. Lisa Kudrow's son used to call Jennifer Aniston "Mommy". The 57-year-old actress was often accompanied to work on the...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheThings

Jennifer Aniston Fans Say She Has A 'Forgiving Heart' After Gushing About Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston has been praised for her "forgiving heart" after she spoke fondly of her ex-husband Brad Pitt in a new interview. The 52-year-old actress, along with her Friends castmates Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, reminisced about all the great guest stars who appeared in the hit sitcom. Asked by Access Hollywood which was their favorite, the ladies number of famous names including Paul Rudd, Reese Witherspoon, Ben Stiller and Sean Penn.
ElectionsHollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey’s Possible Run for Texas Governor Gains Steam. Matthew McConaughey is apparently taking some action as he considers running for Texas governor. According to a Sunday report from Politico, the Oscar-winning actor and beloved Texas native…. Matthew McConaughey Booked His Own “We’re Texas” Fundraiser, Raising $7.8M. Jennifer Garner, Jamie...
Celebritiesnewsverses.com

Jennifer Aniston says Brad Pitt was a favourite ‘Buddies’ visitor star

“Buddies” alums Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow mirrored on their favourite actors who guest-starred on the beloved comedy sequence. The solid spoke with Entry Hollywood in regards to the highly-anticipated reunion and named a listing of stars who made each lengthy and brief appearances on the present. Aniston,...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheThings

Fans Are Concerned That Brad Pitt Has This Strange Condition

There's a lot to love about Brad Pitt. But in the past, he's been accused of being a bit high-and-mighty in terms of his position in Hollywood. The thing is, fans have a theory about why this might be -- and it also explains some other weirdness that fellow actors have encountered with the star, though it doesn't explain that time he messed up his lines on 'Friends.'