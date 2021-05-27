Eyes nationwide on Virginia’s November elections, Henry County to absorb Martinsville, a rash of bird deaths in NoVa, and more headlines
Our daily roundup of headlines from Virginia and elsewhere. • “Was the dramatic leftward shift of suburban voters in recent elections merely a Trump-era phenomenon, or did it represent a more permanent change? The answer might come sooner than you’d think. Voters in Virginia will head to the polls in November. … The election offers the first test of the Democrats’ new post-Trump coalition.”—The Atlantic.www.virginiamercury.com