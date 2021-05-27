'Friends' Cast Says They'll Never Do Another Public Reunion

Ahead of the highly anticipated ‘Friends: The Reunion’ special, the star cast of much-loved show, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, appeared for an interview to discuss the casual ‘no dating pact’ the male actors agreed to. According to Fox News, the ‘Friends’ stars had a conversation with Access. During the interaction, when asked whether the cast members made an effort to avoid hooking up with one another the 51-year-old star Perry said,” There was a rule that we had [that] was really important to the six of us that we kept a friendship, that we were friends.” Friends Reunion: Cast, Special Cameos, How to Stream Online – All You Need To Know About The Special Episode Arriving on ZEE5 and HBO Max.