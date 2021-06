When it comes to closed-loop automation of large-scale networks, it can seem like we’re living in the movie “Groundhog Day.”. For years, we’ve been told that fully automated, self-driving networks were just around the corner. Any day now, the story goes, you’ll be able to provision and activate new services with the push of a button. Your network will detect and correct problems as they happen, all on its own. And yet, when we look at real-world networks, even the most advanced operators have managed only baby steps toward this goal.