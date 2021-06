At about 8:29 p.m., Officer M. DiPietro was patrolling in the 400 block of Sycamore Street when she came across a domestic in progress. Officer DiPietro activated her emergency lights and got out of her patrol vehicle and started giving commands to the male subject who was striking the female victim. The male subject complied with Officer DiPietro’s commands and he was placed under arrest. During this time, Officer DiPietro did request assistance from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy arrived to assist her.