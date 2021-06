Flow Fire Games have released the first gameplay for their upcoming top-down roguelite shooter SYNTHETIK 2, along with an Early Access launch date. This sequel to the cult hit from 2018 will once again allow up to 4 players to fight their way through merciless machines with an arsenal of procedurally generated weapons and gear. SYNTHETIK 2 will boast a few new mechanics and systems, including enemy factions that have their own fighting style and gadgets, as well as new classes and enhanced mod support.