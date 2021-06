Biomutant resistances will come into play right at the start of the game, when you're creating your character. You have to decide which resistance you want to prioritise between four options, or you can go right in the middle and have 6% for each one. If you're stuck at this phase of the game and you're wondering what the best resistance to have in Biomutant is, or you've earned some Bio Points and you're not sure which resistance to spend them on, we're here to help. This is all you need to know about Biomutant resistances.