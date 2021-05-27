Young male and female orangutans have different role models
New research reveals big differences in the role models of young male and female orangutans. Orangutans are closely related to humans. And yet, they are much less sociable than other species of great apes. Previous studies have showed that young orangutans mainly acquire their knowledge and skills from their mothers and other conspecifics (members of the same species). Social learning in orangutans occurs through peering—or sustained observation of other members of the species at close range.www.futurity.org