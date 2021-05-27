Cancel
Discovery+ Orders True-Crime Series From Blumhouse Television (Exclusive)

By Kimberly Nordyke
The Hollywood Reporter
 17 days ago
Discovery+ has ordered a true-crime series centered on a documentary filmmaker’s obsessive journey to find the truth behind the disappearance of a missing woman. Relentless will follow Christina Fontana search for what happened to 21-year-old Christina Whittaker, who disappeared in the small town of Hannibal, Mo., leaving behind her 6-month-old daughter.

Jason Blum
