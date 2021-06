If there's one thing I've discovered about my gaming habits over the last couple of years, it's that I love a good photo mode. Lining up the perfect shot of a particularly pretty bit of virtual scenery is all well and good, but my favourite photo modes are the ones that let me fiddle about with what's onscreen, creating character poses and expressions that are totally incongruous with the rest of the scene. When a photo mode lets me tell my own version of events, I just can't help myself. Case in point: Days Gone's photo mode might not be the best or most flexible one out there, but it is a much funnier game when you use it to make Deacon's beloved bike invisible while he's still sitting on it.