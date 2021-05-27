Cancel
NFL

WATCH: Behind the Scenes of the Draft, Darnold Trade & Free Agent Signings

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 17 days ago

Thursday morning, the Carolina Panthers posted a 32-minute video that showed how everything went down this offseason. From GM Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule discussing the draft as picks were being made, to trade talks during the draft, to making the trade for Sam Darnold, sending Teddy Bridgewater to Denver, and welcoming in the guys who signed in free agency.

Here is the behind the scenes look at the Panthers offseason:

