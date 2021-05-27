WATCH: Behind the Scenes of the Draft, Darnold Trade & Free Agent Signings

Thursday morning, the Carolina Panthers posted a 32-minute video that showed how everything went down this offseason. From GM Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule discussing the draft as picks were being made, to trade talks during the draft, to making the trade for Sam Darnold, sending Teddy Bridgewater to Denver, and welcoming in the guys who signed in free agency.

Here is the behind the scenes look at the Panthers offseason:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.