All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Now’s actually the best time to secure a new dress, shoes, or even a swimsuit at a fraction of the price because so many of our favorite retailers and brands are hosting the best Memorial Day sales online. Backyard barbecues and long days at the beach are already enough reasons to get excited about Memorial Day. But if you ask us, it’s the summer sales that really make the holiday weekend extra festive. And what better way to prepare for warm-weather dressing than by filling our closets with beautiful seasonally appropriate items that are sure to impress?