Nintendo’s Game Builder Garage won’t have an online creation browser – it’s all about word of mouth
Nintendo has taken a decidedly old-school approach to content sharing in the upcoming Game Builder Garage. Nintendo’s latest game creation tool is Game Builder Garage – a unique little tool which feels inspired at once by the level-creating shenanigans of Super Mario Maker, and the more open-ended programming that was previously offered by the Labo Toy-Con Garage. The new game is a fascinating attempt to teach Nintendo’s basic game-making principles and approach in a fun way, through seven step-by-step lessons that then open up into free-form game creation.www.vg247.com