Nintendo’s Game Builder Garage won’t have an online creation browser – it’s all about word of mouth

A subscription to Nintendo Switch Online is necessary if you want to take full advantage of the multiplayer functions in some of the best Nintendo Switch games, but the service also provides plenty of other perks. Along with letting you keep your save data safe with cloud backups, it provides access to more than 80 NES and SNES games. The selection has been regularly updated since the service launched with 20 NES titles. If you want to make the most out of your membership, these are the best NES and SNES games on Nintendo Switch Online.