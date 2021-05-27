Prayer: Reflecting God’s Love
Thank You for the deep, never-ending love You have poured out. We pray we would be people who reflect Your love and share Your love with others. We pray our marriage would be a reflection of Your love story. We pray we would love each other deeply and sincerely. We pray we would love each other in Your truth, with how You have defined what love is. We pray our love for one another would be great. We pray our love would be a testimony in this world of the power You have in our lives and marriage in Jesus’ name AMEN!unveiledwife.com