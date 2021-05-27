9 grilling tips for your Memorial Day weekend backyard dinners
As we all bounce back from the pandemic, a holiday weekend is a good time to slow down and reflect—and, of course, celebrate Memorial Day with loved ones. Last summer, 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch revisited some of her family’s favorite grilling recipes from the 225 archives. She also added some grilling tips to help make your outdoor cooking experience that much better. We’re sharing them again here, and be sure to take notes—this insight will be useful all summer long!www.225batonrouge.com