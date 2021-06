After being postponed for more than a year from its original March 2020 premiere date, “A Quiet Place Part II” is poised to be the most successful theatrical release since the onset of COVID-19, already boasting pandemic-record box office totals for its opening weekend. The film is a fitting pick for the exhibitor industry’s savior; like its predecessor, the taut, fast-paced “A Quiet Place Part II” benefits greatly from a theatrical viewing experience in its efforts to build suspense (something writer and director John Krasinski smartly emphasized in press interviews). And though the sequel occasionally falls short of its lofty narrative ambitions, the strength of “A Quiet Place Part II” lies in its ability to serve up slickly produced thrills that perfectly suit the big screen.