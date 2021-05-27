Cancel
2021 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 48

By Thomas Smith
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seemed fitting to use a photo of Trevor Williams after he made an offensive contribution. He had two singles on Wednesday and both of them contributed to runs scoring. As regular Heroes and Goats readers will know, those singles have nothing to do with Trevor’s Superhero performance. He got there solely based upon his pitching performance. This was the second Superhero performance of the year for Williams and the second against the Pirates, his old employer.

