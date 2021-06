As far as I understand, when you use the word “final”, doesn’t it stand for last? That’s what I thought when Sega released the download only Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown in 2012. Surprisingly there is a new iteration in the form of Ultimate Showdown. While many hardcore fans would rather have the coveted 6th installment, the new game has received a much needed face-lift. The talented people behind the Yakuza series, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, helped bring the game up to speed with many of its contemporary fighter brethren. Despite the shiny coat of paint, there are still elements keeping it from being the ultimate package for fans.