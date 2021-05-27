Cancel
NBA

Kyrie Irving returns to Boston

By Jeff Clark
CelticsBlog
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere we go. Kyrie Irving is returning to Boston to play in front of Celtics fans. We all know that this topic is a powder keg and it doesn’t take much to set it off. Which is why I’m going to address this systematically. Topic Fatigue. As someone that covers...

www.celticsblog.com
NBA
NESN

Who Brian Scalabrine Believes Will Be Celtics’ Next Head Coach

Brian Scalabrine has a hunch the Celtics will turn to an old friend to replace Brad Stevens. A head-coaching vacancy in Boston was opened up Wednesday when Stevens replaced Danny Ainge as the Celtics’ president of basketball operations. Given the magnitude of the position, rumors about Boston’s head-coaching search immediately began to file in upon news of Stevens’ role switch coming to light.
NBACBS Sports

Durant, Irving power Nets past Cavs for No. 2 seed in East

NEW YORK (AP) Kevin Durant had 23 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets took the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-109 on Sunday night. Kyrie Irving added 17 points and joined an elite list of shooters for the Nets,...
NBANY Daily News

Kyrie Irving has a chance at making 50-40-90 club

Kyrie Irving shot three-of-seven from downtown on Saturday against the Bulls. In doing so, he crept closer to cementing himself in yet another NBA record book. Irving is shooting 50% from the field, 39.7% from three and 92% from the foul line. Players who shoot 50%, 40% and 90% in a single season from those ranges, respectively, are inducted into the vaunted “50-40-90 club,” an exclusive group of NBA scorers who maintain a level of all-time efficiency.
NBADeadspin

Kyrie Irving is the NBA’s MVP – Most Valuable Person

When Weldon Irvine wrote “To Be Young, Gifted, and Black” for Nina Simone in the late ‘60s, he was talking about folks like Kyrie Irving. On Sunday, the Nets guard – enigmatic to some, infuriating to many – completed the best regular season of his ten-year career after averaging 26.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6 assists per game by becoming just the ninth player in NBA history to join the prestigious 50/40/90 Club, as he shot 50.6 percent from the field, 40.2 percent from three, and 92.2 percent from the free-throw line. That exclusive group includes names like Larry Bird (twice), Mark Price, Reggie Miller, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Malcolm Brogdon, and Irving’s coach Steve Nash, who achieved it four times in his Hall-of-Fame career.
NBA
Audacy

Kyrie Irving says focus is not on basketball: 'Too much going on in this world'

As the NBA regular season comes to a close and the playoffs on the horizon, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has other stuff on his mind. Following the Nets’ 105-91 win over the Bulls, Irving — who was fined last week for repeated failure to meet with the media — told reporters his focus is not really on basketball at the moment, pointing to crises around the world, such as the Israel-Palestine conflict.
NBAchatsports.com

Kyrie Irving focused on issues other than hoops, says 'basketball is just not the most important thing to me right now'

The Brooklyn Nets are about to begin their postseason pursuit of an NBA championship, but Kyrie Irving says he's currently focused on issues other than basketball. Irving declined to answer game-related questions Saturday after Brooklyn's 105-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls and made multiple references to the ongoing violence between Israel and Palestine.
NBAFox News

Nets finally get Big 3 back together, beat Bulls 105-91

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden were on the floor together for the first time in three months. Barely two minutes later, they were back on the bench for a timeout, looking up a 12-0 deficit on the scoreboard. The Brooklyn Nets shook off that slow start Saturday, beat...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets reaction: The Brooklyn Nets clinch the No. 2 seed

The Brooklyn Nets ended the season on Sunday by capping off a five-game winning streak with an easy victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. This win was a little revenge for what happened earlier this season, as the Cavs beat the Nets in both of their previous matchups. Former Cavalier Kyrie Irving set the tone in the first half. He went for 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting. Uncle Drew also had 0 turnovers with a plus-minus of +17.
NBANBA

Kyrie Irving becomes 9th NBA player to achieve rare '50-40-90' shooting standard

Kyrie Irving has long been one of the NBA’s most electric scorers. He’s now logged a season among their most efficient. Sunday night, Irving locked in a rare ’50-40-90′ season with shooting percentages of 50.6% on field goals overall, 40.2% on 3-pointers and 92.2% from the free-throw line. He becomes the ninth player to do so, notably joining teammate Kevin Durant (51.0/41.6/90.5 in 2012-13 for OKC) as the fifth to manage it while averaging at least 25.0 ppg.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Solid performance in finale

Irving produced 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three steals, three blocked shots and two assists across 29 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. It wasn't Irving's best scoring night by any means, but he turned up the heat defensively with three steals and three blocked shots. Irving's shot volume is typically much higher, and his 11 attempts Sunday matched his second-lowest total of the season. He put up the ball 16 times with James Harden in the lineup against the Bulls, and once the playoffs begin, he'll likely get that volume back to a reasonable number.
NBAUS News and World Report

Nets Rout Celtics, Boston Fan Throws Bottle at Kyrie Irving

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics opened up to full capacity just in time for the local fans to jeer and swear — and worse — at Kyrie Irving every time he touched the ball. It might have been their last chance. Irving had 39 points and 11 rebounds to...
NBANBA

Three Keys: Cavaliers at Nets

The Cavaliers close out the regular season on Sunday night when they travel to Brooklyn, taking on a Nets team that’s getting healthy and geared up a for the postseason. The Wine & Gold fell in the 2020-21 season’s penultimate contest on Friday night D.C., sticking with Washington through the first two quarters before the Play-In-bound Wizards pulled away after intermission. Scott Brooks’ squad made 37 trips to the free throw line and Washington’s second unit outscored Cleveland’s, 58-16, with Russell Westbrook notching his 37th triple-double of the season in the win.
NBAtheScore

Kyrie becomes 9th NBA player to join 50-40-90 club

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving joined some exclusive company after Sunday's 123-109 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 2011 No. 1 overall pick became the ninth player in NBA history to join the famed 50-40-90 club. Irving shot 50.6% from the field, 40.2% from deep, and 90.2% from the charity stripe over 54 appearances in 2020-21.