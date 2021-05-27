Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Peloton Instructor Robin Arzón's NYC Home Is an Absolute Wellness Oasis

By Faith Brar
SHAPE
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Your living space is a reflection of who you are on the deepest level — and Peloton's Robin Arzón's stunning high-rise apartment in New York is just that. Fans of the fitness influencer have likely gotten a peek inside her home through her Instagram, but the trainer is finally giving a proper insight into her fancy digs.

www.shape.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peloton#Oasis#Life Fitness#Design Inspiration#Style Inspiration#Healthy Inspiration#West Elm#Design Crew#Athena#Greenguard Gold Certified#Fyi#Home Gym#Head Instructor#Fitness Programming#Visual Beauty#Dining Room#Avid Traveler#Kitchen#Living Space#Urban Living
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Home & GardenHouzz

Before and After: 3 Patios Designed for Comfy, Stylish Lounging

When tackling a patio makeover, it can be appealing to want to tear everything out and start from scratch to realize your dream space. Before you do — especially as summer edges closer — consider if new furniture, potted plantings and other outdoor accessories could be a more efficient and budget-friendly way to upgrade your outdoor living experience.
Workoutsthesfegotist.com

Mekanism and Peloton show that the best workouts are still at home.

Look, just because we’re finally getting a handle on the pandemic doesn’t mean we all want to go back to sweaty, gross gyms. So Mekanism’s new Peloton campaign “Nothing Like Working Out From Home” reminds us you can still get a great workout without leaving your home. “As things opened...
Yogadnyuz.com

Peloton and celebrity yoga instructor Kristin McGee files for divorce

Peloton and celebrity yoga instructor Kristin McGee has filed for divorce from her investment-banker husband, Manhattan court records show. McGee — whose website touts famous clients including Emilia Clarke, Tina Fey and Bethenny Frankel — filed for divorce from Timothy O’Shea in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, according to court records.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman glues 7700 pennies to her bathroom floor and potentially misses out on a fortune

A woman spent 16 hours gluing down 7,700 pennies to decorate her bathroom floor.Jordan Darian posted a TikTok video of the renovation at her home in West Hollywood, California, and it has already got more than 20 million views.Ms Darian, the co-founder of a female-focussed CBD brand, glued the one cent coins down on top of the existing wood-effect tiles.She then sealed the floor with $300 worth of glue.“$77 that no one can ever spend again,” joked Ms Darian as she filmed the DIY process.She added: “Took me 16 hours to penny the floor. I used Elmer’s glue to secure...
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

There’s Nothing “Grandma” About This Trend Revival

The love child of those freeflow squiggles you’ve been seeing everywhere and the still-going-strong cottagecore trend, this year’s pattern of the moment is a delightful combination of both. The scalloped edge is back, but it has nothing to do with yesteryear’s preppy counterpart (though we do love a good frill). This fresh iteration is all about bold colors and shapes—and what better place to test it out than in an ever-evolving kid’s room?
Austin, TXPosted by
EASTside Magazine

Handshake Home {Modern Austin Home}

When home builders Amanda and Graham Davidson were ready to design a new home for their growing family, they had a few priorities. Not only did it need to accommodate multiple functionalities, such as home school and a home office, but ample gathering space also topped the list. Having lived...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Ideas To Convince You To Adopt The Trend of Black Stairs

Very strong in personality, the black staircase also has a lot of charm and assets. Its imposing side brings style and contrast to any interior. Even if black is scary, you should know that it is also a color that is adopted very easily!. Whether you opt for a classic...
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

7 Little Ways to Create Bonus Rooms in Your Home, According to Real Estate Pros

Bonus or “flex” space can be valuable, especially when you’re trying to sell your home. You may think you don’t have a spare room that’s not already dedicated to sleeping, eating, or lounging, but real estate agents and home stagers say to look beyond that to find spots that could be maximized: The end of a hallway could become a home office. An unfinished attic would make a great music room, or an awkward nook might serve as a meditation area.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

36 Cozy And Stylish Corner Window Nook Ideas

Windows are a must for every space as they enliven any room, they can be bay, bow, usual, floor to ceiling ones and many other, and I’d like to tell you of corner windows. Corner windows aren’t often seen in homes but they have several great advantages: they bring much natural light to the space, they provide amazing views and they create a nook that can be used in various ways. I’d like to share some ideas and ways to style such a corner window nook to make maximum of it.
Interior DesignIndiana Gazette

Design Recipes: 10 easy design ideas under $100

What’s wonderful about interior design is that it doesn’t always have to be expensive to look expensive. Here are some hacks, all under $100. Whether you are using mirrors horizontally to widen a space, vertically to add height or in a grid pattern to mimic windows, this is a great way to bounce light and color in a space.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Practical Tips to Design a More Relaxing Home

Home is a special place. It’s where memories are made, loved ones come together, and your family can retreat from the busyness of life. Because of this, decorating your home in a manner that promotes relaxation and peace is important. If you’d like to transform your home into a sanctuary for your family and guests alike, the design team at Sam Levitz Furniture has the tips and ideas to make every space in your home feel like you’re on vacation.
Interior Designhomesandgardens.com

Walk-in closet ideas – 17 designer looks for dressing areas

A dressing room, walk-in closet or wardrobe is undoubtedly a luxurious addition to the home but it is also an increasing aspiration. Just as many are embracing the nostalgia and practicality of a larder or pantry as an extension of a sociable kitchen, there is also a notable rise in those seeking the indulgence – even the romance – of a private dressing space as an extension to a beautiful master suite.
Interior DesignPosted by
Architectural Digest

7 Hotels With Remarkably Influential Interior Design

There are plenty of hotels around the world with beautiful, eye-catching designs, but far fewer with interiors so thought-out that they actually changed the design conversation. We wanted to go beyond surface-level looks and dig deeper into the legacies of the hotels that represent bold thinking and visionary design. Many of them have been refreshed over the years, and a couple have closed for good, but most are still bookable. Here are seven hotels with interiors that broke the mold.
Home & GardenHouzz

Tour a Houston Home that Prioritizes Wellness

One of these homeowners is an endocrinologist who treats thyroid cancer, and she was very aware of the toxins that can come into a home through rugs, upholstery, paint and other finishes. So after the new home she and her husband were building was under construction, she searched for an interior design team that was committed to advancing health and wellness through design.
Real Estatetexaslifestylemag.com

Hot Real Estate, Cool Houston Tour

What’s the secret to seeing a ton of fabulous Houston real estate on one day? Simple — just take the Modern Architecture + Design Society’s 2021 Modern Home Tour. The 2021 Houston Modern Home Tour returns as a live virtual experience Saturday, May 22. Tickets. $40 per device. (Yes, that...
Interior Designatlantanews.net

How to Create a More Fashionable and Stylish Living Space

Getting the balance right between functionality and style can often seem difficult when decorating and putting together your home. No matter how much money you might spend on the perfect furniture and how much time you spend picking out the perfect paint colors and wallpapers for your rooms, it can often seem like there's still something lacking. Thankfully, there are several simple things that you can do to add that element of luxury and style, creating an envious and fashionable home without overspending or putting in a huge amount of hard work. Keep these tips in mind to transform your home in no time.
Interior DesignHouzz

New This Week: 5 Fashionable Dining Rooms

Homeowners’ request. “This dining room is the main eating space for a young family, as the kitchen doesn’t have seating other than bar stools,” designer Laura Irion says. “So it had to be functional and durable for daily meals. At the same time, our homeowners love to entertain and wanted to be able to accommodate large groups.”