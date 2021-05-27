Peloton Instructor Robin Arzón's NYC Home Is an Absolute Wellness Oasis
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Your living space is a reflection of who you are on the deepest level — and Peloton's Robin Arzón's stunning high-rise apartment in New York is just that. Fans of the fitness influencer have likely gotten a peek inside her home through her Instagram, but the trainer is finally giving a proper insight into her fancy digs.www.shape.com