Peloton Instructor Robin Arzón's NYC Home Is an Absolute Wellness Oasis

Windows are a must for every space as they enliven any room, they can be bay, bow, usual, floor to ceiling ones and many other, and I’d like to tell you of corner windows. Corner windows aren’t often seen in homes but they have several great advantages: they bring much natural light to the space, they provide amazing views and they create a nook that can be used in various ways. I’d like to share some ideas and ways to style such a corner window nook to make maximum of it.