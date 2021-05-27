Cancel
Florida State

Florida Republican Congressman Condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Holocaust Comments

By FLORIDA DAILY
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 18 days ago
U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., took aim at U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s, R-Ga., comments equating the U.S. House Democrats’ mask mandate to the Holocaust.

“Congresswoman Greene’s comments must be condemned to the fullest extent. The Holocaust is a deeply painful chapter in history, not only to the Jewish people, but to the entire world. Equating the current mask mandate in the House chamber to the Holocaust diminishes the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany, which resulted in the massacre of 6 million Jews and the displacement of millions more,” Gimenez said this week.

“I share the sentiment of many of my colleagues that the mask mandate in the House chamber is unfounded and un-scientific. As a fully vaccinated individual, and with most members of Congress having received both doses, it is entirely safe for us to do the people’s work without masks. That argument can be, and must be, made without egregiously drawing comparisons to the worst form of genocide in history,” Gimenez added.

“The recent spike in anti-Semitic crimes calls for a unified, bipartisan effort to condemn threats and acts of violence against the Jewish people, not further divisive comments. That is why I introduced a resolution that condemns the terrorist acts of Hamas against Israel and recommits Congress’ support for policies and initiatives that combat anti-Semitism around the world. I hope a member of the Democrat Party is brave enough to break ranks with Speaker Pelosi and join my commonsense resolution in support of the Jewish people,” he said in conclusion.

Greene has drawn fire from several members of her caucus including U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

