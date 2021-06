Aloha and welcome to a softball extravaganza (plus some football) episode of AWHiP. First off, if you didn’t watch UW’s regional games this weekend, we pity you. I mean, how often is it that you get to watch a fellow non-Gabby crush as many souls as Gabbie Plain did Sunday? (The answer is “never” amount of times, by the way. I would know, as the only other non-Gabby in a 1,000 mile radius.)