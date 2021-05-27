Dean Pees confident in the defense, says Falcons will blitz

Reports are coming out that the Falcons are looking for a team to absorb the $15.3 million in a Julio Jones trade in addition to getting a first-round pick. Some may scoff at this notion, but I think it is a perfectly reasonable request for the best receiver in football when healthy. I laid out some defensive players the Falcons could target, as well as some potential trade partners in a Jones deal. However, if the Falcons do relieve themselves of $15.3 million in salary obligations, not only will they be able to sign their rookie class, but they also have a golden opportunity to add some veterans that can help the front seven. If not all of these, most will be one-year contracts, but here are a few guys that I like for Atlanta to pursue if they get a little jingle in their pockets. If you want to find the first edition of this exercise featuring front-seven free-agent targets, you can read that here.