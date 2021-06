Per the Journal & Courier, Jaden Ivey, Caleb Furst, and Trey Kaufman-Renn have all been invited to workouts with USA basketball for the 2021 U19 Mens World Cup team. 27 players are being invited to the workouts/tryouts and from there, the roster will be narrowed to 12. Purdue has a good chance for at least one representative, but I'm hopeful we could get 3. It would be great experience for these young guys with the added opportunity of maybe building some familiarity with each other both on and off the court. Good Luck!