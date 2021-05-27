Trends That Will Define the Future of Business

2020 was the year of contactless payments and transactions. To keep up with this contactless way of business, every company and transaction had to undergo a digital transformation. Cash is no longer king and set to be the least common payment method worldwide by 2022. It'll be fascinating to see what the future of payment looks like as the security of digital payments and wallets improves with each passing day. Will it continue to rise or was it a phase owing to the pandemic? Join Dave Glaser, President and COO of Dwolla and Mark A. Smith, Business Cards & Automated Payables Solutions at KeyBank as they take a closer look at the trends and strategies that will shape the industry in the coming year such as biometric authentication, QR codes, real-time and frictionless payments, NFC-based payment, and AI/machine learning to prevent frauds and booster security.