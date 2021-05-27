Cancel
Florida State

NCAA Softball Tournament Preview: Baton Rouge Super Regional

By Saltzman
andthevalleyshook.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tigers are in a familiar situation, with a familiar opponent, in a familiar venue: The Baton Rouge Super Regional against Florida State in Tiger Park. LSU faced the Seminoles in the Tallahassee Super Regional in 2017 and 2018, with the Tigers winning in ‘17 and losing in ‘18. Now however, LSU will be in the friendly confides of Tiger Park. Let’s take a look at the challenger and how the Tigers can make a return appearance to Oklahoma City.

