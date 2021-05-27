Cancel
Yakima, WA

Board of Health sets interview schedule for health officer applicants after 3 drop out

By PHIL FEROLITO Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yakima Health District’s Board of Health will interview applicants for the health officer position next month. Initially, there were six candidates, but three have withdrawn. Remaining applicants are longtime Yakima physician Neil Barg; Dr. Sara Cate, a primary care physician with Communty Health of Central Washington; and Yakima neurosurgeon Dave Atteberry, also a member of the health board.

