Board of Health sets interview schedule for health officer applicants after 3 drop out
The Yakima Health District’s Board of Health will interview applicants for the health officer position next month. Initially, there were six candidates, but three have withdrawn. Remaining applicants are longtime Yakima physician Neil Barg; Dr. Sara Cate, a primary care physician with Communty Health of Central Washington; and Yakima neurosurgeon Dave Atteberry, also a member of the health board.www.yakimaherald.com