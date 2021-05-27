Leadership Tips for Managing Lazy Employees | Matthew Littlemore

They offered you to be part of a startup with a high chance of success. They promised you a good salary, because your experience is key to making it grow. You were thrilled with the idea of working close to home, with flexible hours, and in a creative environment. They won you over with the company culture, which drives innovation and entrepreneurship. You trust the CEO. You think it is time to take the leap; you like your job, but you think a change is necessary. After reflecting, you accept the new job. You start out with emotion, but after a few days you realize that nothing is as you imagined. You just work more (much more), your experience is not valued and your boss is a micromanager. What would you do? Would you quit?