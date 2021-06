The Mind is Mightier: Reflections on the Historic Rise of Cognition and Complexity by Bar-Giora Goldberg, Authors Pace, 2020, ISBN: 9781628-656619; 462 pages. As someone who has studied Platonic thought, I sensed where the author was going with his concept. The civilized world derives its existence from our species’ innate ability to recognize the building blocks of how the world functions. As we continue to decipher the mysteries about our Universe’s existence, from the macro to the quantum, we had discovered the vast complexity that began when human beings first became cognizant of their environment and began questioning about the purpose of their existence.