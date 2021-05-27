The Jungle Cruise attraction has been a staple at Disney parks over the years, even spawning its own movie adaptation that is set to arrive next month. Over the summer, the actual ride at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is gradually getting some new updates as well, and it looks like the most recent one is pretty meta. This week, fans noticed a new addition to the Magic Kingdom's Jungle Cruise — a sunken ship, just outside of the hippo scene within the ride. You can check out the ship in a video below. According to WDWMagic.com, the ride's updates are expected to be completed later this summer, but will remain in operation during that time.