Newswise — MOUNT VERNON, Iowa - Cornell College has been a big part of classmates John McGrane and Martha “Marty” Benson McGrane’s lives for a long time. “We have deep ties to the college,” said Marty. “Who knew! If you asked us as 22 and 21-year-olds whether we’d be that close to the college this many years later, I’m sure we could not have imagined it.”