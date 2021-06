Did you know the classic brand of these frosted hand pies – Pop Tarts – are more than 50 years old? The original Pop Tarts’ claim to fame was that they contained fruit filling but did not have to be refrigerated. When they first hit supermarket shelves, there were no frosted varieties. It took a few years for the company to develop a frosting that could withstand the heat of the toaster. If you want frosted treats at home, you can make your own icing on these strawberry pop tarts.