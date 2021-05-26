Home to Roost Quilt Pattern Download

Swimwear’s primary function is apparent. But like so many other pieces of clothing, it can take on different forms and roles in a wardrobe. First, a closer look at some of the trends that make this season’s styles so appealing. Swimwear brands always deliver a few givens such as figure-flattering and timeless black, stripes and florals, high-cut bikinis and classic tanks. This year, add to the mix high-waisted bottoms, feminine ruffles, subtle animal prints, ruching, waist-accentuating belts and ties, keyhole and strategic cut-outs, one-shoulder styles, defined underwires, retro-inspired prints, fresh florals, soft fabrics and triangle bikinis. Colors range from bubblegum pink and all shades of green to soft nudes and creamy pastels.