Bitty Baskets Quilt Pattern Download

quiltingdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbroidered baskets on a pieced background add a touch of charm to any room. Add a touch of whimsical charm to any room with Gail Pan’s charming little wall quilt. Gather a collection of favorite reds and creams to use for you piecing and add little embroidered baskets and you are all set.

#Quilt#Embroidered Baskets#Collection#Whimsical Charm
Lifestyle
Lifestylequiltingdaily.com

Patch Pals Quilt Patterns eBook

Delight a new addition with one of the popular Patch Pals. Delight a new addition with one of the popular Patch Pals. Each of the six creative Patch Pals measures 40 1/4″ x 50 3/4″. Borders are interchangeable. This eBook includes 6 of your favorite Patch Pals patterns bundled together...
Lifestylequiltingdaily.com

Fabric Cutting Machine-Friendly Quilt Patterns eBook

Looking to save some time? Enjoy this helpful eBook that includes 6 quilt patterns that are cutting machine friendly and easily adaptable to die cutting or digital cutting!. If you are a serious quilter, a person that embraces quilting as part of everyday life, then you’ve spent a lot of time cutting fabric. You also know from experience that cutting the patches, strips or shapes of fabric for a quilt can be one of the most tiresome tasks. There is also that matter of perfect cutting and how it can influence sewing all the patches together to make perfectly shaped blocks. The invention of the rotary cutter gave us a break from scissor-cutting strips and geometric shapes, and it improved cutting accuracy. The invention of the fabric-cutting machine perfected precise and accurate cuts every time. Machine cutting also speeds up the process because you can cut multiple layers of fabric at once.
Beauty & Fashionquiltingdaily.com

Mid-Century Modern Quilts Pattern Collection

Inspired by mid-century modern design, the Tectonic Shift Quilt an ideal modern quilt pattern to practice curved piecing. Use the large spans of negative space to highlight a favorite fabric pattern or use a low-volume option to highlight the curved blocks. Originally featured in Modern Patchwork.. Designer: Heather Black. Project:...
ApparelRecycled Crafts

The Lucy Tunic PDF Sewing Pattern

The Lucy Tunic is a fun and breezy tunic pattern. With a modern and sleek wrap style that is fully reversible so you can get two tops out of one. The wrap style allows for easy dressing. Great for layering in cooler months. In seam pockets allow for style and a great place to stash secret treasures.
Home & Gardenarchitectureartdesigns.com

16 Captivating Summer Wreath Designs For Your Beach House

Summer is just around the corner and if you love enjoying the sun in your beach home, then you should start prepping all of those summer decorations that take the summer vibes up a notch. One of the first things you can add to your summer home décor is a summer wreath hanged on the front door. This beautiful decoration will welcome everyone, including you, to your home with a relaxing summer greeting.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Proprietary Color-Changing Paints

MIT debuted an innovative new concept that could entirely change design: color-changing paint. The proprietary paint, called ChromoUpdate, is clear in color but has a light-sensitive feature that shifts the paint's color when exposed to different intensities of UV light. Using targeted UV light, the color-changing paint can be quickly drawn over in grayscale and then painted precisely with UV light, creating custom designs. These two processes not only allow for an endless number of different designs to be readily projected onto an object but the designs could then be altered or repainted perpetually.
TV & Videosquiltingdaily.com

Love of Quilting TV Episode 2813 Video Download

Love of Quilting TV episode2813: Patchwork Inspired Free Motion Quilting . Love of Quilting TV episode2813: Patchwork Inspired Free Motion Quilting . Free motion quilting designs can be daunting. Mary Fons and Angela Huffman help us find inspiration within our traditionally pieced quilt top. Isolating a quilt block, designing a quilting motif and then modifying it for a smooth quilt path—all information you don’t want to miss. Learn how to free motion quilt with your patchwork quilts as your muse! Embellish your next “simple” patchwork, creating a “simply” fabulous quilt.
Lifestylesimplesimonandco.com

8 Easy Half Square Triangle Quilt Patterns

Half Square Triangles are both easy and fun to make plus they can be combined into a million different combinations and patterns. Sometimes abbreviated to HSTs they are like magic and, I think, one of the most commonly used quilt blocks. If you haven’t ever made a Half Square Triangle...
Lifestylequiltingdaily.com

Path to Grandma’s House Quilt Pattern

Follow the woods to grandma’s house with this cozy quilt! A log cabin centered in the middle and surrounded by pieced trees make this the best quilt to cozy up under on Christmas morning. Designer, Charisma Horton, combined her favorite blocks with holiday prints for the perfect festive quilt. This...
Apparelquiltingdaily.com

Friendship Knot Necklace Pattern Download

Published in International Quilt Festival: Quilt Scene 2015, Bonnie Bobman has found the perfect way to let a friend know just how much they are appreciated. The Friendship Knot Necklace Digital Pattern is a fun and easy project that will use up scrap material and makes a great gift!. If...
Beauty & Fashionmolliemakes.com

Camisole sewing pattern

All hail the very best of sewing telly – we’re huge fans of The Great British Sewing Bee and we’ve got one of our favourite projects from the past few series for you to make at home! Download these PDFs to stitch the camisole sewing pattern below. This is an extract from official book that accompanied series 3.
LifestyleRecycled Crafts

Soft Baby Blocks DIY Sewing Tutorial

Do you have a bundle of joy or know someone that is due soon? Then you can sew them these adorable baby blocks that any newborn will love to play with. Happiest Camper has a tutorial showing how to sew them. These are an easy sewing project that anyone can sew for a baby. It only takes about 20 minutes and some soft fabric you can use mink or felt or whatever your preference. I use Minky because it is sooo soft but yet has some texture to it, to help engage with baby. Plus you can sew these adorable blocks and give them as a gift at a baby shower or just because to a friend with a newborn. Start sewing today and have these soft baby blocks completed in no time at all!
Lifestylefavecrafts.com

Whimsical Radiant Mandala Doily

"Mandalas are always so gorgeous. Bright and colorful and they are great to play around with color combinations. You can use any combination of crochet stitches to create a lovely textured pattern. Here is a quick and easy Whimsical Radiant Mandala Doily pattern. I have used multiple colors. Add a burst of color of your choice and it is sure to bring some dazzling vibes to your home decor. These would also be great for gift giving. Materials Used:- 8 Ply Yarn 4mm Crochet Hook"
Lifestylewolfandbadger.com

Polar Bear DIY Paper Lamp Kit In Soft Blue

This Polar Bear paper lamp consists of a paper craft kit for you to build the model. Either with friends or individually, enjoy bringing to life one more member at your home. Make sure to take a few hours to assemble your Polar Bear paper lamp – best results always require some dedication!
Designgreatbritishlife.co.uk

Moorcroft: how decorative art pottery brings the outdoors in

Taking comfort in our surroundings has become more important than ever, with many of us seeking ways to connect our indoor and outdoor spaces and benefit from the mood-boosting effects of nature within our homes. “One way to bring the natural world into our interiors is through horticulture-inspired decorative art,”...
Wisconsin Statefavecrafts.com

Springtime Quilt Pattern

"The Springtime quilt is an easy project for a beginning quilter. There's nothing complicated about the pattern!! The Springtime quilt is the perfect quilt to keep you cozy! At a finished size of 60” x 72”, the Springtime quilt provides that extra layer of warmth and softness on those chilly spring evenings! Lakegirlquilts is located in northern Wisconsin, an area rich trees and forests. One of my favorite times to be out in nature is when the tender leaves are budding on the trees in springtime! The plus signs sprinkled throughout the design of this quilt represent the positive vibes of springtime!! The color palette of greens and neutrals in this quilt reminds me of the freshly budded leaves on birch, oak, maple, and aspen trees."
Lifestylesewcanshe.com

How to Sew Mini Quilts - 18 Free Patterns

Mini quilts are the perfect sewing project for beginners and expert sewists alike. They give you a fun project to start and finish in no time. Here are 18 adorable little quilts for you to choose from! Make a cute stand-alone quilt to hang on your wall, or combine these sweet blocks in 100's of combinations to make an amazing quilt. These all make beautiful gifts too!
ApparelMoodfabrics.com

All About Pleats & How to Sew Them + Free Sewing Pattern

Are you in the mood for pleats this summer? Well, I know I am! With Mood’s amazing stretch linen and free Vernal Jumpsuit pattern, you will be the talk of the town. This pattern is easy to hack into a dress and a fun way to test your pleating skills, which can change depending on your pleat style. Not only is linen a great fabric choice for this dress, but I would also suggest trying cotton, double cotton gauze, crepe, and voile.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

How To Use Sheer Curtains In Decoration

Full of movement, elegance, and fluidity, sheer curtains are an excellent option for those looking for a practical, versatile and inexpensive curtain model. The voile curtain is also very easy to work with and can be made at home without great difficulties for those who already have some familiarity with sewing.
Interior Designtheclevelandamerican.com

Andina & Tapia decorate a space in Gancedo

The Gancedo flagship at Velázquez 38 is a living and changing space in which there are always surprises to discover. Because regardless of the fabrics, wallpapers, carpets, or curtains that we can see in your showroom, in Gancedo they always have a space dedicated to art, design and creativity. The...